Police join forces with the UK music industry to offer festival-goers safety advice

Nottinghamshire police’s Counter Terrorism Policing wants music lovers to #BeSafeBeSound this summer as it collaborates with the UK music industry to deliver vital safety advice to the public ahead of the festival season.

Revellers are being urged to report anything that concerns them to security staff and to heed the following advice:

Arrive early at events to allow time for extra security measures; Be patient with security checks and help the staff to help you; Pack light, this will help to speed up searches and getting in; Don’t leave bags unattended or anywhere they could cause a security scare; Always keep some charge in your phone so that you can make a call or be contacted in an emergency.

For more information please visit: https://www.counterterrorism.police.uk/safetyadvice/