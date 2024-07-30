Police issue warning over hoax 999 calls after Nottinghamshire teenager charged
and live on Freeview channel 276
The 17-year-boy, from Nottingham, was arrested after more than 20 nuisance calls were made to Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service on Sunday night (July 28).
Emergency service vehicles and resources were dispatched following hoax calls made to control room operators. It’s alleged most of the calls were abusive and threatening in nature.
During the course of the nuisance calls, ambulance service staff were diverted from a genuine emergency call taken about a cardiac arrest.
Following inquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday night.
The teenager, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with causing wasteful employment of police. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.
Speaking about the incident and affect of hoax calls PC Laurenie-Anne Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Hoax calls take away valuable time from our officers and blue light colleagues who need to attend real-life emergencies or crimes that affect our residents, some of which will be life-threatening or life-altering.
“Every hoax or inappropriate call to the emergency services has the potential to delay them from responding to genuine emergencies and put someone else’s life in danger.
“The 999 number is not there to be called for trivial matters. All we ask is that people only call 999 in genuine emergencies if a crime is in progress or there is an immediate risk to life and safety."