Police issue warning over hoax 999 calls after Nottinghamshire teenager charged

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Nottinghamshire Police has warned of the consequences of making hoax 999 calls after a teenager was charged.

The 17-year-boy, from Nottingham, was arrested after more than 20 nuisance calls were made to Nottinghamshire Police, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, and East Midlands Ambulance Service on Sunday night (July 28).

Emergency service vehicles and resources were dispatched following hoax calls made to control room operators. It’s alleged most of the calls were abusive and threatening in nature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During the course of the nuisance calls, ambulance service staff were diverted from a genuine emergency call taken about a cardiac arrest.

Photo: Nottinghamshire Police.

Following inquiries, a 17-year-old boy was arrested on Sunday night.

The teenager, who can’t be identified for legal reasons, has been charged with causing wasteful employment of police. He is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on 14 August.

Speaking about the incident and affect of hoax calls PC Laurenie-Anne Haynes, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Hoax calls take away valuable time from our officers and blue light colleagues who need to attend real-life emergencies or crimes that affect our residents, some of which will be life-threatening or life-altering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every hoax or inappropriate call to the emergency services has the potential to delay them from responding to genuine emergencies and put someone else’s life in danger.