Police issue urgent dispersal order in Langley Mill to crack down on anti-social behaviour

Police can now disperse people involved in anti-social behaviour take anyone under 16 involved back to their home.

The order follows a series of incidents of anti-social behaviour and disorder that have been reported.

It is now in place until 5pm on Saturday, April 23, and allows police to disperse people from the stated areas, and if they are involved in instances of anti-social behaviour, take anyone under 16 back to their home.

A dispersal order can only be authorised for a maximum period of 48 hours but at the point of expiry, police said they will carry out an assessment and a further period of up to 48 hours can be authorised if necessary.

A map of the dispersal order zone for Heanor, Langley Mill and surrounding areas.

PCSO supervisor Jenny Lorimer, of the Heanor and Langley Mill Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “We have received a number of reports from members of the public regarding anti-social behaviour and disorder in the Heanor and Langley Mill areas.

“This dispersal order will provide officers with the power to deal with any issues and return anyone under 16 back to their home.

“Our team will be carrying out high visibility patrols in the area and we hope that our presence will have an impact on any disorder and anti-social behaviour.”