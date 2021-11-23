Police issue statement after£8,000 worth of garden tools including ride on mower stolen in Clipstone

Police are investigating following the theft of a ride-on mower, trailer and garden tools valued at £8,000 from a Clipstone cemetery carpark.

By Dale Spridgeon
Tuesday, 23rd November 2021, 4:04 pm

The equipment included a yellow Cub Cadet ride on mower, trailer, hedge cutters, two smaller mowers, strimmers, leaf blower, and other equipment was taken from a storage container on the carpark by Clipstone Parish Cemetery.

Police are now calling for anyone who may have seen anything suspicious between 1pm, November 17 and 8am the following day, to get in touch.

Read More

Read More
Heartless thieves stole £8,000 worth of tools from a Clipstone cemetery car park

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Clipstone Parish Cemetery where £8,000 worth of gardening equipment and a drive on mower were stolen

PC Scott Chambers, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “We are investigating a report of a burglary at Clipstone cemetery in which a trailer, ride on mower, hedge cutters and other tools were stolen from a shipping container.

"The burglary took place between 1pm, on November 17 and 8am, the following morning. Anyone with information is asked to call the police on 101 quoting incident 106 of November 18 2021.”

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.

Clipstone Parish Cemetery weher £8,000 of tools and a drive on mower were stolen