Police issue statement after incident at Mansfield school

Police say they are in contact with the parents of a pupil who is reported to have attacked two teaching assistants at a Mansfield school.

Officers said they received a report that two teaching assistants were assaulted by a pupil at Newlands Junior School in Forest Town on Thursday afternoon.

Nottinghamshire Police has issued a statement.

MORE: Pregnant Mansfield mum relives moment she was nearly crushed in huge landslide



Inspector Nick Butler, of Nottinghamshire Police, told the Mansfield Chad: "It was reported that a pair of scissors was thrown at one of the teaching assistants, causing a minor chest injury, and the other received minor injuries after being punched in the arm.

"Neither victim required hospital treatment.

"We are liaising with the school, the local authority and the pupil's parents as we continue with our enquiries.

"Nottinghamshire Police has schools and early Intervention officers working in schools across the county and local officers are working with this school to offer support to teachers and pupils."

MORE: Kirkby chippy heralds the return of its festive, foot-long battered pigs in blankets