Police issue shocking footage of Notts crash in bid to warn other drivers

Police in Nottinghamshire have released shocking dashcam footage of a crash in a bid to warn drivers to pay attention.

The video has been released after lorry driver David Price was jailed for causing serious injury by dangerous driving after the crash on the A17 in Newark.

Price, 65, of Chapel Lane, Manby, Lincolnshire, was sentenced to 18 months in prison and banned from driving for 29 months after admitting the offence.

The crash happened on June 8, 2018 when Price failed to react in time to the queuing traffic ahead.

His lorry smashed into the back of a Renault Clio, causing a chain reaction as the Clio collided into the back an Audi A1 which was launched forward into the back of a lorry.

The driver of the Clio, a Leeds University student who was travelling from Norwich to Leeds, suffered serious life-changing injuries including a bleed on her brain, a broken back, broken neck, broken arm, broken ribs and a broken nose.

She needed a number of operations for her injuries and had to withdraw from university.

The driver of the Audi, who was travelling to Leeds to visit her daughter, also suffered significant injuries which resulted in her having time off work.

In a victim personal statement she said she ‘believed she was going to die that day’ and felt ‘lucky to have survived’.

Prior to the crash, as he approached the queuing traffic, Price was driving at about 55mph, colliding with the back of the Clio at 49mph.

Tests showed that Price applied emergency braking when he was approximately 15 metres away from the Clio. At 55mph it would have taken approximately 50 metres for the lorry to apply emergency braking and stop.

Inspector Heather Sutton, Neighbourhood Policing Inspector for the Newark and Sherwood area, said: “We have issued the dashcam footage, with the agreement of the victims, as a warning to drivers to pay attention when behind the wheel.

“Price’s dangerous driving caused catastrophic life-changing injuries within the space of a few seconds.

“It could all have been avoided if he had paid attention when behind the wheel. Now he has time to reflect on the consequences of his actions in prison.”