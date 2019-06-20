Police issue re-appeal for missing Notts teenager McKenzie

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a re-appeal into the case of missing Hucknall teenager McKenzie Lennox.

McKenzie was reported missing from the Hucknall area on June 8, 2019.

McKenzie Lennox.

He is described as white, of slim build and is around 5ft 9ins tall. He is described as having brown short hair and was last seen wearing a black puffer style jacket, blue jeans, black trainers.

Officers have distributed posters in the local Hucknall area this week and are urging for anyone with any information to contact the force.

If you have seen McKenzie or have any details about his whereabouts, please contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 939 of June 8, 2019.