Police issue fresh appeal after man found seriously injured next to Mansfield road

Police have issued a fresh appeal after a man was found seriously injured next to the Mansfield road.

Officers were called to a report of an injured man lying at the side of Derby Road on Sunday, 27 January, just after 7am.

The man was found with serious injuries opposite the entrance to Mansfield Crematorium.

He was taken to hospital for treatment and is now recovering from injuries.

A Nottinghamshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers are investigating the circumstances around how the man sustained his injuries. We’re appealing to anyone who may know what happened to him to get in touch with us.

“Were you in the area from about 5.45am to just after 7am when he was found? Did you see what happened?

“If you have any information that could help us with our enquiries please call us on 101, quoting incident number 207 of 27 January 2019, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”