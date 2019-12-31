Police issue drink-drive warning ahead of new year celebrations

Nottinghamshire Police have warned people not to get behind the wheel if they have a drink this New Year’s Eve

Throughout the whole of last year’s drink and drug drive campaign run by the force (1 December 2018 to 1 January 2019 inclusive) officers arrested 144 people on suspicion of drink driving, 23 people of suspicion of drug driving and three people on suspicion of drink and drug driving.

Drink drive operation

19 of those arrests were on January 1, and 48 of all drink-drivers had been involved in a collision.

Seven of the drink drivers we arrested during last year’s campaign provided evidential specimens over three times the drink drive limit (35 ugs). The highest reading was 190 ugs – more than five times the limit.

Police Constable Phil Broughton, of Nottinghamshire Police's Roads Policing Team, said: “The fact the most offenders are consistently caught on January 1 suggests drivers are getting behind the wheel while they’re still over the limit from seeing in the New Year the night before.

“We want people to enjoy their night out and have a great time but we want them to plan ahead.

"Either be the designated driver and stay on soft drinks or arrange a lift from a friend, book a taxi or use public transport.

"If you know or suspect that someone is driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, try to discourage them but if they won’t listen to you ring us and report them.

"Call us on 101 or 999 if there's an immediate threat to life or property. You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

PC Broughton added: “Just one drink or drug driver on Nottinghamshire’s roads is one too many. Our message is simple - drink and drug drivers will not be tolerated on Nottinghamshire's roads.

"Driving while under the influence of drink or drugs is always a significant danger, but at this time of year the risks are even more prevalent with darker nights, bad weather and sadly, more people taking the risk by drinking or using drugs and then getting behind the wheel.

“The decision to drive when you’re over the limit takes just a split second, but the consequences could last a lifetime.

"The most costly of consequences are for those who find themselves mixed up in drink or drug drive incidents where a loved one is lost.

"The results of drink or drug driving also have massive life-changing consequences for those who commit the crime, not only in terms of a possible prison sentence, but also the loss of their job, relationship and freedom to drive."