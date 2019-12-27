Police issue appeal to find wanted man

The police have issued an appeal to find a man wanted in connection with alleged fraud offences and possession an offensive weapon.

Nottinghamshire Police said Nick Bentley, 29 of no fixed address is also wanted for failing to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court for a charge of threatening behaviour.

Nick Bentley is wanted for several offences by the police

Bentley also has links to Mansfield.

The police said: "If you have any information about Bentley’s whereabouts, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101.

"You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."