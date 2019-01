Police investigating a burglary in Sutton have released CCTV images of a man they would like to speak to.

The burglary occurred on December 17.

Officers would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 674 of December 17.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.