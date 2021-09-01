Police investigating Shirebrook dog theft after chihuahua goes missing

Derbyshire Police are investigating after a black and tan chihuahua, with white paws, went missing from Swanwick Avenue, on about Monday, August 9.

They have now released an image of a woman ‘who officers would like to speak to in connection with the alleged theft of a dog’.

Anyone with information, or who knows the woman, is asked to call PC Lucy Naughton on 101, quoting reference number 21000471287.

Police are keen to speak to this woman.