Police investigating Shirebrook dog theft after chihuahua goes missing
Police investigating a stolen dog in Shirebrook have released a picture of a woman they would like speak to.
Wednesday, 1st September 2021, 11:20 am
Derbyshire Police are investigating after a black and tan chihuahua, with white paws, went missing from Swanwick Avenue, on about Monday, August 9.
They have now released an image of a woman ‘who officers would like to speak to in connection with the alleged theft of a dog’.
Anyone with information, or who knows the woman, is asked to call PC Lucy Naughton on 101, quoting reference number 21000471287.
