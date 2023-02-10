Police investigating after spate of bike thefts and vehicle crimes in and around Kirkby
Police are appealing for information after a series of bike thefts and vehicle crimes were reported in Kirkby and the surrounding area
On Thursday, February 2, between 2.20pm and 2.55pm, near Morrisons café, Kirkby, a Keeway light motorcycle was stolen by a white male and a female and was later found dumped in Morven Road.
Also near Morrisons cafe in Kirkby, on Saturday, February 4, between 5pm and 5.30pm, two locked-up Carrera mountain bikes, one blue and one green and blue, were stolen.
Between 9.30pm on Friday, February 3, and 1.40am the following day, a black Peugeot Tweet 125 scooter was stolen from a rear garden of a property on Pinewood Close, Kirkby
Between 9pm on February 4 and 12.20pm the following day, a black Lexmoto XFLM motor bike was stolen from a property on Abbey Road, Kirkby.
Sometime before 4.40pm on Thursday February 2, an Alfa Romeo car was keyed on Sandhill Road, Underwood.
On Wednesday, February 8, between 1.05am, the passenger window of a Nissan Qashqai parked on Webb Ellis Road, Kirkby, was smashed and a handbag was stolen.
Between 4pm on Tuesday, February 7 and 6am the following day, a silver Brian James trailer with red and blue stickers on it was stolen from land next to a property on Main Road, Kirkby.
At about 5.05pm on February 7, damage was caused to a gate on Rosewood Drive, Kirkby, giving access to a motorbike, by two persons, who ran off when challenged by the bike owner.
On February 8, at about 5.10pm, a female caused damage to a car and to the inside of a property on Church Lane, Selston. She was subsequently arrested by police.
Anyone with information relating to any these incidents, including witnesses, knowledge of the person responsible or CCTV footage is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield neighbourhood policing team at [email protected] or on 101. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.