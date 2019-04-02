Police investigating after attempt to "sabotage" rail network in Nottinghamshire

An investigation has been launched after a "serious and deliberate attempt to cause significant sabotage" to the rail network in Nottinghamshire.

British Transport Police detectives are investigating two malicious obstructions which occurred on the railway near Yaxley, Cambridgeshire on March 21 and at Netherfield, Nottinghamshire on March 27.

In both incidents, colleagues from Network Rail had identified devices on the rail tracks which were intended to cause disruption to railway services. The items failed to disrupt services as intended. Detectives are now working closely with the rail industry to investigate these incidents.

ACC Sean O’Callaghan from British Transport Police, said: “This was a serious and deliberate attempt by someone to cause significant sabotage and disruption to Britain’s rail network. We are urgently investigating the circumstances behind both incidents and are working extremely closely with our national partners, including the rail industry.

“It is important to highlight that these acts were intended only to delay services and not cause damage to the infrastructure, however this failed on both occasions. The railway has a number of substantial safeguards in place to prevent and detect this type of sabotage and we are now working tirelessly to identify those responsible.

“We’re are currently keeping an open mind on why someone would put their life at risk to place these items on a live railway, however our early assessment has led us to believe it relates to Britain’s exit from the European Union. We’ll continue to monitor this situation extremely closely and have circulated advice to rail operators and indeed Network Rail.

“Anyone with information should contact British Transport Police by sending a text to 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40.”