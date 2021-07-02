Police investigating after 49-year-old woman allegedly assaulted in Shirebrook field

A woman has allegedly been assaulted in a field in Shirebrook.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 2nd July 2021, 12:31 pm

Police are investigating the incident which is believed to have happened yesterday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Officers were called to reports that a 49-year-old woman had been assaulted in a field off Main Street at around 8pm on Thursday.

“The woman was taken to hospital and has since been released.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police are investigating

“Officers are continuing their enquiries at this time and anyone with any information about the incident is asked to contact Derbyshire police with reference 1236-010721.”

Read More

Read More
Police thank Nottinghamshire football fans for good behaviour during Euros

Editor’s message: Support your Chad by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Click here to subscribe.