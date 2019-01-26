Police investigate fatal crash in Kirkby

Detectives have begun an investigation, following a fatal collision involving a car and a pedestrian in Kirkby, yesterday, Friday, January 25.

The collision happened on Blidworth Road, Kirkby at around 9.35pm.

Nottinghamshire Police became aware after officers drove by the scene in the moments immediately after the collision, which involved a white Hyundai car and a pedestrian, a man believed to be in his sixties or seventies, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car is assisting police with their investigation. No arrests have been made.

Road closures were in place overnight while detectives continued their enquiries at the scene. The road re-opened earlier today.

A police spokesman said: "Nottinghamshire Police crash investigators are now working to understand the circumstances surrounding the collision and are urging anyone who saw the white Hyundai or a man matching the pedestrian’s description around the time of the collision to contact detectives."

Police are also keen to hear from anyone who was travelling in the area and has dashcam footage from around the time of the collision.

Anyone with any information about the collision is asked to contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 881 of 25 January.