Police investigate after car smashes into Chinese restaurant in Eastwood

A Chinese restaurant on Nottingham Road was cordoned off by police after a car ploughed into the front of the building – damaging its shutters.

By Lucy Roberts
Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:23 am
Updated Monday, 9th May 2022, 11:25 am
A car smashed into the front of the building this morning.

The front of the Dragon Wells restaurant was ravaged by the incident in the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 9).

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed officers were called to the incident at 2.20am but there was no sign of the car involved or a driver.

A police spokesperson said a 40-year-old man was later arrested nearby on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage.

The man remains in custody for questioning.

Sergeant Stuart Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were quick to attend the scene and did well to track down and detain a suspect shortly after the incident was reported.

“These are serious offences and robust inquiries to uncover all the circumstances are ongoing.”

