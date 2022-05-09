Police investigate after car smashes into Chinese restaurant in Eastwood

A car smashed into the front of the building this morning.

The front of the Dragon Wells restaurant was ravaged by the incident in the early hours of this morning (Monday, May 9).

Nottinghamshire Police confirmed officers were called to the incident at 2.20am but there was no sign of the car involved or a driver.

A police spokesperson said a 40-year-old man was later arrested nearby on suspicion of drink driving and criminal damage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The man remains in custody for questioning.

Sergeant Stuart Howe, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Officers were quick to attend the scene and did well to track down and detain a suspect shortly after the incident was reported.