Police in warning over dangers of building sites

People have been warned of the dangers of building sites after police discovered people using one as a playground.

Jon Ball
Jon Ball
Published 15th May 2023, 16:29 BST- 1 min read

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team made the discovery while out and about checking for anti-social behaviour.

A team spokesman said: “We found some people using a building site as a playground. Building sites are dangerous and not to be entered – they are fenced off for a reason.

“We have also been investigating reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour that is being dealt with in order to make your streets a better place to be.”

Police have warned building sites are not playgrounds.
The team have also been working with colleagues in Bolsover and Clowne following similar reports of children “up to no good on a building site”.

The spokesman said: “Parents, do you know where your children are? Please educate them on the dangers of playing on building sites so that we don't have to.”

Call the team on 101.