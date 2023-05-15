Police in warning over dangers of building sites
People have been warned of the dangers of building sites after police discovered people using one as a playground.
Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team made the discovery while out and about checking for anti-social behaviour.
A team spokesman said: “We found some people using a building site as a playground. Building sites are dangerous and not to be entered – they are fenced off for a reason.
“We have also been investigating reports of criminal damage and anti-social behaviour that is being dealt with in order to make your streets a better place to be.”
The team have also been working with colleagues in Bolsover and Clowne following similar reports of children “up to no good on a building site”.
The spokesman said: “Parents, do you know where your children are? Please educate them on the dangers of playing on building sites so that we don't have to.”
Call the team on 101.