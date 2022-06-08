Police in Sutton step up to deliver pizza after seizing unlicensed delivery driver's vehicle

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team said they seized a male’s vehicle on Jephson Road, Sutton, ‘after the driver was driving around unsupervised on a provisional licence’.

However, a team spokesman said: “There was only one problem though – the driver was a delivering a bag full of pizzas for some hungry residents of the Leamington estate.

“Nobody deserves to go to bed hungry, so Operation Reacher did the right thing and made sure those pizzas got to their final destination.

Police in Ashfield turned pizza delivery drivers.