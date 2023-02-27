Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team spotted the bike travelling along Queen Street early on the morning of February 25.

The male rider was dealt with at the roadside and reported for driving otherwise in accordance of a driving licence.

Further checks then revealed he had no insurance and his bike was promptly seized.

Police seized this electric motorbike in Sutton after the rider had no insurance

Several people have taken to the Ashfield Police Facebook page to call for more to be done to clamp down on the use of electric motorbikes.

One said: "These electric motorbikes are a menace and a tragedy waiting to happen.”

Another wrote: “Saw a woman with a pushchair and two kids nearly get run down by one the other day crossing the road.”

And one posted: “I don't mind the ones who are just going places, some are very respectful and polite.