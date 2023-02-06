Police in Sutton hail uninsured motorcyclist for 'making it easy' for them - by riding home
An uninsured off-road biker “made it easy” for police – by riding past officers and returning home.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team were on the Carsic estate when the bike was spotted.
A team spokesman said: “This rider made it easy for the officers, riding by the marked police vehicle on an off-road bike, only to return home.
“The bike was seized and the rider reported for no insurance and driving otherwise in accordance of a driving licence.”