Police in Shirebrook in appeal to trace man following ‘suspicious incident’

Police officers in Shirebrook have released CCTV images of a man they want to speak to.

Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 25th Mar 2023, 09:53 GMT- 1 min read
Updated 25th Mar 2023, 10:26 GMT

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said the man may have information which could help their inquiries into a “suspicious incident”.

A team spokesman said: “We are looking to identify the male in relation to a suspicious incident reported to us on March 23, at 12.30pm, on Park Road, Shirebrook.”

Police in Shirebrook are keen to speak to this man, in connection with a 'suspicious incident'.
Anyone with information about the man’s identity, or the incident, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 451-230323.

