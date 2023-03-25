Police in Shirebrook in appeal to trace man following ‘suspicious incident’

Members of Derbyshire Police’s Shirebrook safer neighbourhood team said the man may have information which could help their inquiries into a “suspicious incident”.

A team spokesman said: “We are looking to identify the male in relation to a suspicious incident reported to us on March 23, at 12.30pm, on Park Road, Shirebrook.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police in Shirebrook are keen to speak to this man, in connection with a 'suspicious incident'.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity, or the incident, is asked to call 101, quoting reference number 451-230323.