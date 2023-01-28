Police in Ashfield seize car - after being unable to read number plate
Police officers found an uninsured driver – after being unable to read their car registration plate.
Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team stopped the black Vauxhall Astra on January 27 after its number plate was obscured by dirt – and discovered the driver was uninsured.
A team spokesman said: “Talk about highlighting to us that you have no insurance. We are always going to stop you when we can't read your registration plate.
“Another one off the road by Reacher today.”