News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Police in Ashfield seize car - after being unable to read number plate

Police officers found an uninsured driver – after being unable to read their car registration plate.

By Jon Ball
2 hours ago - 1 min read

Members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Ashfield Operation Reacher team stopped the black Vauxhall Astra on January 27 after its number plate was obscured by dirt – and discovered the driver was uninsured.

Read More
Decision due next week on 80-seat restaurant and watersports hub at King's Mill ...
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A team spokesman said: “Talk about highlighting to us that you have no insurance. We are always going to stop you when we can't read your registration plate.

The black Vauxhall Astra was stopped as police could not read the registration plate.
Most Popular

“Another one off the road by Reacher today.”