Police identify Sutton 'priority zones' in the fight against drugs and anti-social behaviour

Nottinghamshire Police have identified areas of Sutton which they will class as "priority zones" in the fight against drugs and anti-social behaviour.

The Leamington and New Cross areas of Sutton will now be prioritised by officers in the fight to clamp down on drug dealing, anti-social behaviour and driving offences.

Sutton.

It comes as officers arrested a number of people for drug-related offences, including supplying and taking drugs, and a series of arrests for drivers having drugs in their vehicles.

The police are working closely with Ashfield District Council's community protection team and say, over the last month, anti-social behaviour has fallen by 39 per cent.

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said: "Our activities are supported by the Ashfield District Council community protection team and are being directed in consultation with local councillors and local residents group representatives to target the issues which matter locally.

"Working together in this way supports our local officers in targeting the main trouble makers in the area and we are already reaping the rewards

"Over the last two weeks five individuals have been arrested from the area on suspicion of possession of drugs with the intent to supply.

"On Tuesday, June 4, a male and female were arrested on Jephson Road after a stop search found them to have drugs within their vehicle.

"On Wednesday, June 12, a male was arrested following a vehicle stop after driving with no insurance when drugs were located and later in the same evening two other persons were arrested after being searched and found in possession of drugs.

"Reports of Anti-Social Behaviour have also fallen by 39 per cent when compared to the previous month.

"If you have information relating to crime or ASB in your area, report it via 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."