Police hunting man with distinctive bat tattoo as part of stolen bank card investigation

Police investigating the use of stolen bank cards are re-appealing for help to identify a man with a distinctive bat tattoo.

The cards were stolen in a burglary in Riddings on April 21 and used on the same day in the Underwood and Selston areas of Nottinghamshire.

Police have released images of a man they would like to speak to in connection with the use of stolen bank cards

Officers are trying to trace the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police, quoting the reference 19*203064, by calling 101 or via the online contact form at derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101

