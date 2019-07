Have you seen 25-year old Matthew Smedley?

Officers are trying to trace him in connection with an assault.

He has links to Mansfield, Mansfield Woodhouse and Clipstone.

If you have seen him or have any information on his whereabouts, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident 316 of July 5, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.