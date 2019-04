Police are hunting this man after a member of staff was SPAT on at Mansfield Leisure Park's McDonalds.

It was reported that a man spat on a member of staff at the branch on Park Lane at around 8.50pm on February 22.

If you recognise the man in the photo or think you can help phone Nottinghamshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.