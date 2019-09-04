Police helicopter helped in search for pair who fled from a suspicious vehicle which had failed to stop in Kirkby

Nottinghamshire Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle which had failed to stop in the Kirkby area

They received a call at around 10.40am today (Wednesday, September 4).

A police helicopter assisted in the search for two occupants who decamped from the vehicle.

The vehicle was later found abandoned.

Searches have been carried out, including in the Morven Road area, and police enquiries are ongoing.

If you have any information that may help with the investigation, call 101, quoting incident number 225 of September 4.