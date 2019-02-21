Police helicopter deployed in Kirkby to hunt for alleged attacker Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A large amount of police and a police helicopter are currently hunting for an alleged attacker. Police are looking for the individual following reports of an assault in Southwell Close, Kirkby at 2pm today, Thursday, February 21. A police helicopter There have currently been no arrests. More to follow. Former leading Nottinghamshire Police officer charged with possessing indecent image of a child Ex-teacher jailed over child porn images found on computer at his Ashfield home