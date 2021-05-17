Police find man with knife at M1 service station near Mansfield
A man has been jailed for possession of a knife and drugs offences after police stopped a car he was in at an M1 service station near Mansfield.
Adeel Hussain was arrested in April after officers from the Derbyshire Police roads policing unit spotted a car driving the wrong way round the one-way system at Tibshelf services.
The 19-year-old, who was 18 at the time, was a passenger and officers found what they believed to be Class A drugs and a knife during a search.
He was questioned and subsequently charged with possessing a knife in public, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.
Hussain, of Almond Street, Derby, admitted the offences and was sentenced to two years imprisonment following a hearing at Derby Crown Court..
A police spokesperson said: “During April we took part in Operation Sceptre, a national week of intensification in the fight against knife crime and officers continue to work tirelessly to reduce serious violence and knife crime all year round through Project Zao.”