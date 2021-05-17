Police find man with knife at M1 service station near Mansfield

Adeel Hussain was arrested in April after officers from the Derbyshire Police roads policing unit spotted a car driving the wrong way round the one-way system at Tibshelf services.

The 19-year-old, who was 18 at the time, was a passenger and officers found what they believed to be Class A drugs and a knife during a search.

He was questioned and subsequently charged with possessing a knife in public, possessing heroin and cocaine with intent to supply and possessing cannabis.

Adeel Hussain has been jailed for two years.

Hussain, of Almond Street, Derby, admitted the offences and was sentenced to two years imprisonment following a hearing at Derby Crown Court..