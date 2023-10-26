News you can trust since 1952
Police find cannabis cultivated at ex-servicemen's club in Mansfield Woodhouse

Mansfield policing teams executed a drugs warrant on a disused ex-servicemen’s club in Mansfield Woodhouse, discovering a cultivation of cannabis.
By Phoebe Cox
Published 26th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 09:23 BST
Mansfield neighbourhood teams and Mansfield operation reacher team executed a drugs warrant on the disused ex-servicemen’s club in Mansfield Woodhouse, after hearing of concerns that the building may be used to cultivate cannabis.

Once inside the Slant Lane club, officers found that the whole building had been used to grow a substantial number of plants.

A spokesperson from Mansfield District Police said: “Two adult males were found inside and arrested.

A photo of the cultivation. Photo: Mansfield District PoliceA photo of the cultivation. Photo: Mansfield District Police
A photo of the cultivation. Photo: Mansfield District Police

“With the help of the cannabis dismantling team – the plants were removed and the equipment dealt with.”

Sgt Bailey would like to thank the staff who attended for their “hard work” and has “urged every member of the public” to alert the police if they suspect cannabis being cultivated in a property.

A member of the public, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was “pleased” to see proactive work from the police.

Inside the ex servicemen's club, where a number of cannabis plants were found by policing teams. Photo: Mansfield District PoliceInside the ex servicemen's club, where a number of cannabis plants were found by policing teams. Photo: Mansfield District Police
Inside the ex servicemen's club, where a number of cannabis plants were found by policing teams. Photo: Mansfield District Police
He said: “It came as quite a shock as many of us had no idea this was happening on the doorstep.

“I would like to thank the policing teams for their efforts in combatting drugs in the community – as it is a big concern for many of us.

“It was good this was flagged up, and it is great that police officers took immediate action on it.

“I am sure this will be a huge relief to the neighbourhood. And it just shows that it is worth reporting concerns if you do have suspicions.”