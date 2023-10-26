Police find cannabis cultivated at ex-servicemen's club in Mansfield Woodhouse

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mansfield neighbourhood teams and Mansfield operation reacher team executed a drugs warrant on the disused ex-servicemen’s club in Mansfield Woodhouse, after hearing of concerns that the building may be used to cultivate cannabis.

Once inside the Slant Lane club, officers found that the whole building had been used to grow a substantial number of plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A spokesperson from Mansfield District Police said: “Two adult males were found inside and arrested.

A photo of the cultivation. Photo: Mansfield District Police

“With the help of the cannabis dismantling team – the plants were removed and the equipment dealt with.”

Sgt Bailey would like to thank the staff who attended for their “hard work” and has “urged every member of the public” to alert the police if they suspect cannabis being cultivated in a property.

A member of the public, who wishes to remain anonymous, said he was “pleased” to see proactive work from the police.

Inside the ex servicemen's club, where a number of cannabis plants were found by policing teams. Photo: Mansfield District Police

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It came as quite a shock as many of us had no idea this was happening on the doorstep.

“I would like to thank the policing teams for their efforts in combatting drugs in the community – as it is a big concern for many of us.

“It was good this was flagged up, and it is great that police officers took immediate action on it.