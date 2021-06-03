Police 'extremely concerned' for safety of missing Bolsover man
Police are seeking urgent help to trace a man who has gone missing from Bolsover.
Thursday, 3rd June 2021, 8:27 pm
Robert Retallic, 37, was last seen in the Bolsover area at around 3pm today, June 3.
Officers are "extremely concerned" about Robert’s safety and are appealing to anyone who has seen him or knows where he is to get in touch.
He is believed to be wearing a pair of blue denim jeans, a navy-blue Hugo Boss t-shirt and a pair of white Ralph Lauren polo trainers.
He is driving a grey Nissan Micra – with a registration plate beginning YK02.
Anyone who has seen Robert, or has seen the Nissan Micra, is asked to contact Derbyshire police using the 999 emergency number.