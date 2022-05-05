Nottinghamshire Police’s cyber protect team are reminding people not to use the same password for more than one account, as doing so puts you at risk of numerous accounts being hacked, should a cyber-criminal crack that password.

In order to make it harder for hackers to crack your passwords, the team are encouraging people to choose new passwords comprising #ThreeRandomWords put together, like coffeetrainfish, or walltinshirt.

It comes after the National Cyber Security Centre’s first cyber-survey, which analysed public databases of breached accounts to see which words, phrases and strings people used.

Police are urging people to make their passwords stronger to stop cyber criminals

Top of the list was 123456, appearing in more than 23 million passwords. The second-most popular string, 123456789, was not much harder to crack, while others in the top five included qwerty, password and 1111111.

The most common name to be used in passwords was Ashley, followed by Michael, Daniel, Jessica and Charlie.

When it came to Premier League football teams, Liverpool and Chelsea were top of the league, while Blink-182 topped the charts of music acts.

PC Nick Stenner, a cyber protect officers, said: “Nobody should use well-known words or phrases for a password as they are putting their account at risk of being hacked.

“We advise people to use a password manager application to keep a record of their passwords in a secure way, as well as turn on two-step verification for any email accounts and for any other online accounts that allow it.