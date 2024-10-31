Police dogs involved in double arrest after 100mph pursuit following Annesley Woodhouse break-in
The pursuit began after officers attended a report of a break-in at a former Scout hut in Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse, shortly before 2.30am on Wednesday, October 30.
A member of the public reported seeing people breaking into the hut armed with baseball bats or planks of wood.
Multiple units were dispatched and the first officer on scene witnessed a BMW drive off at speed with no lights on.
The officer, a police dog handler who was in an unmarked police car, illuminated his blue lights and pursued the car after the driver failed to stop.
A high-speed chase saw the BMW reach speeds in excess of 100mph through Selston and into Derbyshire.
The BMW finally stopped in Main Street, Alfreton and two occupants got out before fleeing into a nearby housing estate.
The officer and PD Russo pursued the suspects whilst other officers, including from Derbyshire Police, made their way to the scene.
A short time later, PD Russo helped detain one of suspects while a second Nottinghamshire police dog, PD Seth, caught the other.
The two male suspects, both aged 20, were arrested on suspicion of failing to stop when required by a police constable and taken into custody.
Officers went back and searched the former Scout hut and discovered a cannabis grow consisting of around 180 plants.
An investigation in relation to the grow is ongoing.
DCI Les Charlton, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was another outstanding demonstration of what well-trained police dogs can achieve when paired with highly skilled handlers.
“By picking up separate scents, Russo and Seth located these suspects in the dark who may otherwise have avoided capture.
“Failing to stop is a serious crime and I hope these arrests will make people think twice before attempting to speed off from officers.”