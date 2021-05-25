Police disperse ‘reckless and dangerous’ car cruisers on Rainworth bypass

The vehicles, many of which had travelled from the Derby area, were driving up and down the road – travelling at high speed and blocking the carriageway to other road users.

Officers attended the scene at around midnight following calls from members of the public and dispersed the vehicles.

Now an investigation is underway to establish whether other offences may have occurred at the ‘event’.

Police dispersed around 50 high-performance cars taking part in an organised cruising event on the Rainworth bypass on Saturday night.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “There is nothing wrong with taking pride in your vehicle and wanting to display it to others, but we will never accept people driving in a reckless, aggressive and dangerous manner on our roads. Nor will we tolerate people using their vehicles in an antisocial or inconsiderate manner.

“That is why we have ongoing operations in place to tackle such issues across Nottinghamshire, which regularly see officers patrolling known hotspot areas, engaging with drivers and taking enforcement action where it is needed.”

The force works with councils and other partners to mitigate the impact of organised cruising events, with dispersal orders also in place at key hotspots across the county – including at Junction 27 of the M1 near Annesley.

Orders allow officers to order people from an area without having to arrest them – allowing them to break-up gatherings more quickly and take enforcement action in response to anti-social behaviour.

- Anyone with information or dashcam footage from Saturday night should contact police on 101, quoting incident 885 of 22 May.