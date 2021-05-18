Police discover 'sophisticated’ cannabis grow at Ashfield home

Nottinghamshire Police was called after a member of the public reported seeing intruders at the property on Nottingham Road in the village at around 4.20am on Monday (May 17).

Officers say that when they arrived at the scene, they discovered more than 60 plants across four rooms and the loft inside the house.

Now an investigation has been launched into the find and an appeal issued for anyone who has any information to come forward.

Police found a large cannabis grow inside the house at Selston.

The force’s Cannabis Dismantling Team has recovered the plants and Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Mark Dickson said: “We take the production and supply of illegal drugs extremely seriously and will not tolerate the cultivation of cannabis in our communities.

“This grow appeared to be a sophisticated operation and we are pleased to have impacted on criminal behaviour by confiscating drugs before they can be sold.

“The production and selling of cannabis can sometimes be perceived a victimless crime, however, that couldn’t be further from the truth. The production and distribution of drugs has a detrimental impact on communities and ruins lives.

“Not only is cannabis growing illegal but it can also be extremely dangerous due to the fire risk, especially if people are living in adjoining properties. It can also be linked to wider crime such as potential modern slavery or county lines.

“Over the past year we have been relentless in our pursuit of these grows and the people behind them. This work will continue in the months ahead so my message to anyone involved in this illegal activity is clear: we are very likely to find out what you’re doing and, when we do, we will take decisive action.

“Anyone with any information about the grow should get in touch with us as soon as possible.”

Anyone who may have information that can help officers in their investigation should contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 64 of May 17.