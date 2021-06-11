Police discover Mansfield house full of cannabis plants

Police received information from a member of public that the illegal drug was being removed into a vehicle along with growing equipment from a house on Somersall Street.

More than 100 plants were discovered inside – which almost filled the entire property – with the grow partly harvested.

Officers were called at around 10pm on Thursday and noted a strong smell of the substance coming from the property.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Officers have arrested two people after men were seen loading suspected cannabis plants into a van on a Mansfield street. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

After no answer at the front door they went round the rear of the property to find two men reportedly trying to leave the scene.

Two men, aged 52 and 27, were arrested on suspicion of production of cannabis.

The force's cannabis dismantling team seized the drugs on Friday.

PC Michael Colley, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Intelligence is a key element of our investigations so I’d urge the public to keep reporting any suspicious activity to us. The better intelligence picture we can build, the more robust action we can take.

"An investigation is now underway to establish the circumstances of this significant find.

"Cannabis grows are often linked to organised criminality and violence and other serious offences like modern slavery and human trafficking.

"When we find a grow like this we’ll do everything in our power to find out who is behind it and ensure they are dealt with accordingly.”

Police say anyone who is aware of anything suspicious in their area please should contact police on 101 or, in an emergency, dial 999.