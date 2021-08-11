Police crime report for incidents in the Mansfield area: August 3 - August 10

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

EAKRING:

Theft: A Yorkshire terrier dog was stolen from a back garden on Newgate Lane, between 4pm and 6pm, on August 1.

Nottinghamshire Police incident log

The dog has been microchipped.

FOREST TOWN WEST:

Theft from motor vehicle.

A Mercedes A class car was broken into while parked on a driveway on Sanderling Way.

The offence took place overnight on August 5 and a pair of Gucci sunglasses was stolen.

Another vehicle, this time an Audi A3, was broken into while parked on Eagle Way, in Forest Town.

The offence took place sometime between 11.30pm on August 5 and 5pm, the next day.

Two pairs of sunglasses to the value of £150 were stolen.Theft other. A caravan was stolen from a property on Old Mill Lane, overnight on August 4.

The serial number belonging to the caravan was added to the Nottinghamshire Police stolen “hotlist”.

Two days later, the caravan was found by police in Southampton.

GRANGE FARM:

Theft other: A scaffold tower has been stolen from a rear garden on Sutton Road, sometime between 1pm, on August 5, and 9.40am, the next day.

LADYBROOK:Theft other. A dark blue Carrera Vulcan mountain bike was stolen from outside McDonald’s, on West Gate, at 4.15pm on August 7.

It had been left unlocked.

OAK TREE:

Burglary other than dwelling.

An unknown suspect forced their way into a pub on the Oak Tree Lane estate in the early hours of August 4.

Once inside the pub, the male stole money from the bandit machine – CCTV is being recovered, for a possible identification.

Theft from motor vehicle; a vehicle was broken into whilst parked on Sandfield Close, sometime between 4.30pm, on July 31, and 11.45am, on August 3.

It is believed the offender has taken CDs and sweets – there is no obvious damage to the vehicle.

A catalytic convertor was also stolen from a Toyota Accord, parked on Mappleton Drive, between 2.30pm and 7.30pm on August 9.

PORTLAND:

Theft of motor vehicle. A white Transit Tipper van was stolen from a car park outside the Screwfix store, on Hermitage Lane, Mansfield, at approximately 11am, on August 10.

PLEASLEY HILL:

Theft of motor vehicle.A white Ford Transit van was stolen from Shaftsbury Avenue, between 11.30pm, on August 6, and 00.24am, on August 7. The vehicle was added to the “hotlist” for stolen vehicles and was later found at a property in Daybrook and recovered.PRIORY:Burglary other than dwelling. A work site on Old Mill Lane has been broken into sometime between 3.30pm, on August 9, and 7.30am the next day. Hose pipes had been left on and the offender/s had broken into part of the building.

Theft from motor vehicle. A Nissan Micra was broken into between the hours of 7.30pm, on August 4, and 8.30am, on August 5. The owner found the driver’s side rear window smashed but confirmed nothing had been stolen.

RAVENSDALE:

Theft other. A ten foot A-frame ladder was stolen from a front garden on Patterson Place, at 2.30pm on August 7.

SHERWOOD:Theft from motor vehicle: A Honda Insight 2010 was parked in the car park at Chesterfield Road South, between 1pm and 3pm on August 9.

When the owner returned to the vehicle they noticed a “blowing noise” whilst driving.

The vehicle was taken to a garage and it was confirmed that the catalytic converter had been cut through in an attempt to steal it.

Theft of motor vehicle: A Toyota Yaris was stolen from Ladybrook Lane, at approximately 2pm, on August 3.

The owner was loading his vehicle with items from his house and left the keys in the ignition.

When he returned, he witnessed someone trying to steal the car.

The man received injuries as the offender drove off.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer neighbourhood team on [email protected]

