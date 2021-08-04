Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

BERRY HILL

Theft. A black Hellcat Carrera mountain bike was stolen from a secure area behind B&M stores, Baum’s Lane, between 10pm, on July 30, and 7am the next day. The bike has blue writing and is on a 20-22” frame with black handlebars, two main gears, black tyres and silver spokes.

Police reports for the Mansfield district.

Two pints of milk were stolen from a doorstep on Chatsworth Drive between 4am and 6am on August 8.

BROOMHILL

Burglary. An unknown offender entered a property on Saunby Avenue and stole a mobile phone in the early hours of August 8.

FOREST TOWN WEST

Theft from motor vehicle. An unlocked vehicle was entered and searched on Almond Rise, Forest Town, overnight on August 1.

Police received a report at 11.45pm, on July 30, that a thin, tall man in dark clothing was trying car doors in the Olive Grove area of Forest Town. The male offender stole a bankcard from within one vehicle and has since used it at numerous establishments within Mansfield. CCTV is available and is currently being checked.GRANGE FARM

Theft from motor vehicle. A catalytic convertor was stolen from a Honda Jazz parked on a driveway on Washington Drive sometime during working hours on July 31.

LADYBROOK

Theft from motor vehicle. A pair of glasses and some binoculars were stolen from an unlocked car parked on Beazley Avenue in Mansfield, sometime between 1am and 8am, on August 2.

An untidy search was made of a vehicle whilst parked on Bancroft Lane, overnight on August 2. It is believed nothing was stolen.

Car registration plates have been stolen off of a vehicle parked on Botany Avenue at approximately 6.15pm, on July 28.

LEEMING

Theft from motor vehicle. Two catalytic convertors have been stolen from vehicles parked on a garage forecourt in Mansfield Woodhouse. The offences took place between 1200 noon, on July 31, and 9am hours on August 1. Offenders would have had to climb a 6ft fence to gain entry. CCTV is being checked.

RAVENSDALE

Burglary dwelling. A property on Alcock Avenue in Mansfield was ransacked and the front door was damaged, when offenders gained access to grow cannabis. The grow was dismantled and the property is now secure.

Theft from motor vehicle. A vehicle parked in a hotel car park on Windmill Lane had its windows smashed sometime between 10.30pm, on July 28, and 7.30am, the next day. Headphones and a ring were stolen. CCTV is currently being checked.

A spoiler has been stolen from a vehicle parked on Heywood Street, Mansfield, sometime between 4.30pm, on July 30, and 9pm, on July 31.

WARSOP

Burglary dwelling. A property on the High Street, in Warsop has been broken into sometime between 10.30pm and 12.10am hours on July 27. It appears two people have booted the door down and made a hole in a wall, but nothing was stolen.