Police crime report for incidents in the Mansfield area

Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

CUMBERLAND

Burglary dwelling. A group of males were kicking at a door on Beckingham Court at 9.10pm on June 2. No damage was caused and nothing was stolen.

Nottinghamshire Police.

An intruder tried to break into a house on Ladybrook Lane, at 3.30pm on June 2. Again, no entry was made and nothing was stolen. The male offender is described as white, late 40s, slim build with grey hair. He was wearing dirty clothing including a jumper and tracksuit bottoms.

FOREST TOWN EAST

Theft other. £200 worth of lead was stolen from Kingsway Hall in Forest Town at 0.48am on June 3. CCTV captured a man climbing the scaffolding and committing the crime.

FOREST TOWN WEST

Theft other. Lead was stolen from a garage roof between midnight and 9.30am on June 7. There is no CCTV in the area.

LINDHURST

Burglary non-dwelling. An offender kicked in a glass door at a car garage on Southwell Road West and stole a laptop at 11.09pm on June 6. There is good CCTV footage of the male offender and CSI have obtained footprints and hand marks from the scene.

Two unknown offenders used a metal bar to pry open the door of a unit on Acorn Way and stole cash sometime between 5pm, on June 7, and 5am the next day.

OAK TREE

Theft from motor vehicle. The driver’s side window of a car parked on Sisken Court has been smashed. Further damage was caused to the rear windscreen and numerous dents were made to the bodywork. The offence happened at 3.30am on June 4.

Theft other. An attempted break-in at a garage on Middleton Drive, on June 1. A lock had been cut off to force the door open. The lock was last seen intact on May 29.

PORTLAND

Theft other. A male was seen taking clothes from a clothing bank based at Sainsbury’s car park on Nottingham Road, at 6.15pm on June 2. The offender is described as 5ft 8ins tall, in his late 40s and was wearing black joggers with black trainers and a white top with a white cap.

PLEASLEY HILL

Burglary non dwelling. Three males stole a jet wash and some tools from a service station on Chesterfield Road North just after midnight on June 1. Police have a good image of the car used during the theft and enquiries are ongoing.

Theft other. A red bag and purse were stolen from a Pronto bus heading from Pleasley to Mansfield at approximately 3pm, on June 7. CCTV enquiries are ongoing.

PRIORY

Theft from motor vehicle. A vehicle was broken into between 4pm on May 29 and 10.15am on June 3 and an untidy search was conducted. CCTV is being checked. Nothing was stolen.

Theft other. A black Muddy Fox pushbike was stolen from the banks of Peafield Moor Valley river at 12.30pm on June 4.

ROBIN HOOD

Burglary non-dwelling. Offenders broke into and ransacked a caravan and stole an awning worth £2,000.

SHERWOOD

Theft other. A black and orange mountain bike was stolen from outside Chesterfield Road South Tesco store entrance. The male offender was seen riding off on the bike at 6.25pm, on June 3, and is described as in his mid 30s. He was wearing a hat and a backpack.

Theft of motor vehicle. A Honda NSR125 was stolen from a back garden on West Hill Drive between 4-5am on June 6. The bike was locked and chained up.

TOWN CENTRE

Theft other. A bank card was stolen from a bag on the back of a mobility scooter and was used several times at local places. The card was initially cancelled but contactless payments were made. The possible offender is described as a white male, 5ft 8ins to 5ft 9ins tall, with brown unkempt hair, skinny and unkempt-looking.

A Rockrider electric bike valued between £600 and £1,000 was stolen from the rear of the Railway Inn, on Station Street, at 7.10pm on June 1. CCTV shows a white male in his 20s wearing a blue baggy T-shirt and jogging bottoms heading towards Mansfield Bus Station.

MEDEN VALE

Theft of motor vehicle. An offender looked through the windows and tried the door handles of a motorhome parked on a driveway on Egmanton Road, at around 1am, on June 3. The male offender was large build, with a beard, and was wearing a red hoodie and driving a dark coloured van.

If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team via [email protected]