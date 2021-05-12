Only those areas with reported crimes are listed.

BERRY HILL

Burglary – Someone broke into part of the main building at the Crematorium, on Derby Road. The lock was broken but nothing was stolen. The incident happened sometime between 7pm, on April 30, and 11am, on May 3.

CUMBERLAND

Burglary – Two men broke into a property on Beckingham Court, Mansfield, by prising open window hinges to get in. A TV and stereo were stolen, sometime between 1.15pm, and 1.40pm, on May 2.

GRANGE FARM

Attempted theft from motor vehicle – A man tried to break into a vehicle parked on Grange Avenue, Mansfield, at 3.47am, on May 1. The offender was caught on a ring doorbell CCTV. He was wearing jogging bottoms, a jumper and a beanie hat. Later on, an attempt to break into second car on the same street was also made.

LADYBROOK

Theft from motor vehicle – A bank card was stolen from a car at approximately 8.30am, on April 28, and was shortly used afterwards at a nearby garage. CCTV is being checked as investigations continue.Another car was entered on Langham Place in Mansfield at approximately 3.30am on April 28, and two hats were stolen.

A man was checking his CCTV when he captured three people trying his car doors on his driveway on Intake Avenue in Mansfield at 4.08am on May 1. No entry was gained and nothing was stolen.

Another vehicle on Intake Avenue was also targeted at the same time but the thieves got away with £20 cash.

PORTLAND

Burglary other than dwelling – There was a break-in at a business premises on Portland Retail Park sometime between 8pm and 11.10pm, on April 28. The offenders got away with £2,000 worth of goods.

Theft from motor vehicle – A car was broken into at 5am, on May 1, on Claymoor Close in Mansfield. Bank cards were stolen but were not used as they were quickly cancelled.

PRIORY

Theft from motor vehicle – A catalytic convertor was stolen from a Mercedes C200 parked on Hallamway in Mansfield, between 1pm and 5.30pm on May 1. It was noticed that a white Transit van was hovering in the area at the time but police have no further details.

A blue badge was stolen from an unlocked vehicle sometime between 1.20pm and 1.45pm, on April 15, in Morrisons car park at Mansfield Woodhouse.

RAVENSDALE

Theft of motor vehicle – A grey Lexmoto Echo Scooter with blue and white flashes was stolen from Rufford Avenue, sometime between 5pm and 11pm, on May 2. A stolen marker has been placed on the vehicle but it has not yet been found.

Theft other – A white “Rock Rider” pushbike was stolen from a back garden on Alcock Avenue in Mansfield between 9pm, on April 26, and 10am on April 27. A male has been named and is under investigation.

SHERWOOD

Burglary dwelling – A room was broken into on Ilion Street in Mansfield between 12pm and 5pm on May 3. The lock was damaged to gain entry, and offender/s stole a PlayStation 4 with control pads, six PlayStation games, a Samsung J3 mobile phone, a HUDL tablet and cash.If you have any information relating to the above criminal activity, please contact the Nottinghamshire Police Safer Neighbourhood Team on [email protected]