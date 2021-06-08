Police cracking down on illegal off road biking in Ashfield

The Ashfield Neighbourhood Policing team has launched ‘Operation Annachinda’ which will use innovative methods, including techniques used by detectives to track criminal gangs, to identify offenders and take enforcement action.

It will use a more investigative and intelligence-driven approach to help identify offending riders, disrupt illegal activity and seize offending vehicles - complementing the robust proactive work already being carried out to address the issue including the seizures of bikes which are causing a misery in the community.

Techniques used will include the mapping of offending vehicles and riders, to help build a more detailed intelligence picture relating to reported incidents and riders committing offences. Other aspects of the operation will include proactive early interventions, target hardening and wider partnership engagement.

Police have launched a new bespoke operation to tackle off road biking

Sergeant Olivia West, who is running the operation, said: “While we have had a lot of success in the past in seizing vehicles, usually motorbikes, from those riding illegally, we need a broader scope to fully disrupt this activity.

“From my background as a detective I will be using some methods that we have to map and identify criminal gangs to identify these offending riders.

"I will be working with landowners to look at how we can work together to make locations more difficult for the riders to access.”

Last week the Op Reacher team were sent photos to their Facebook inbox of two mopeds riding along a footpath near to the A38 in Sutton. Due to the excellent quality of the images officers were able to identify the riders of the mopeds and both riders were given a warning. This means if they are seen riding in an antisocial manner again their vehicles will be seized immediately.

The off-road motorbike team, supported by the Hucknall neighbourhood team, also targeted patrols across the Mansfield area last month after receiving complaints about illegal use of the vehicles. Two bikes were seized after the riders were riding without insurance and a further warning notice was issued.