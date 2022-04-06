Police said they have had ‘numerous incidents reported’ in relation to anti-social behaviour and criminal damage in the two polices.

A Nottinghamshire Police Sherwood neighbourhood policing team spokesman: “More than 10 young people have been dealt with in the last week, resulting in behavioural contracts being issued with conditions and community resolutions completed, as well as banning letters issued from convenience stores.”

The team said anti-social behaviour patrols would continue.

Anti-social behaviour was reported in Edwinstowe.

The spokesman said: “Patrols are often conducted in unmarked police vehicles. This allows us to observe behaviour. Just because you won't always see a marked police vehicle doing the rounds, it doesn't mean we aren't there.