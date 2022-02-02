Police crack down on speeding drivers at 'accident hotspot' in Moorgreen

Residents have raised concerns about drivers speeding between the Horse and Groom pub and the junction with Engine Lane.

Police officers from the Neighbourhood Police Team at Eastwood Police Station, in partnership with Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue, conducted a special speed enforcement operation on Monday (January 31).

Over the course of the afternoon, 13 motorists were detected travelling in excess of the legal 30mph limit and were stopped at the roadside.

The police launched its operation to crack down on speeding drivers after concerns were raised by local residents regarding vehicles regularly travelling in excess of the 30mph speed limit at Moorgreen, between the Horse and Groom pub and the junction with Engine Lane.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There have also been concerns about a number of road traffic collisions on this stretch of road.

Notably on Boxing Day last year, two women were left heavily injured in hospital following a serious incident in the same spot.

A police spokesperson said operations like these urge drivers think twice before speeding.

They added: “This operation was also conducted as part of our response to tackling road safety issues, including the ‘fatal four’, which is one of our current priorities for the Broxtowe local authority area.