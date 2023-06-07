News you can trust since 1952
Police crack down on off-road bikers during day of action in Sherwood Forest area

Officers embarked on a day of action around Sherwood Pines, Clipstone and Rainworth to try to catch off-road bikers in the act.
By Lucy Roberts
Published 7th Jun 2023, 17:11 BST- 1 min read
Updated 7th Jun 2023, 17:24 BST

On Sunday, June 4, members of Nottinghamshire Police’s Sherwood beat and Operation Reacher teams went out on patrol in a bid to clamp down on illegal vehicles following a number of reports in the area.

A Sherwood team spokesman said: “Sherwood beat team, Reacher and off road bike team were out patrolling the Sherwood area for off-road bikes including Sherwood Pines, Clipstone, Rainworth, Blidworth and more.”

