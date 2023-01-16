News you can trust since 1952
Police crack down on learner drivers and riders in Mansfield

Two learner motorists were caught in Mansfield not displaying L plates

By Jon Ball
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 1:08pm

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a vehicle in Mansfield.

The team said the driver, who had a provisional driving licence, was being supervised.

A team spokesman said: “However, L plates that are required front and back were missing. Don't get caught out if you're learning to drive.”

And a motorbike was stopped in Mansfield after initially being part of three which failed to stop for plolice officers.

The spokesman said: “The rider was found to have a provisional licence, having passed their compulsory basic training, but not their theory or test.

“No L plates were being displayed, which is required if no theory/test passed. Please read up on the requirements,”

Police said this bike was part of three that failed to stop for roads policing officers in Mansfield.
Police said the car, being driving by a learner driver under supervision, was not displaying any L plates.