Police crack down on learner drivers and riders in Mansfield
Two learner motorists were caught in Mansfield not displaying L plates
Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a vehicle in Mansfield.
The team said the driver, who had a provisional driving licence, was being supervised.
A team spokesman said: “However, L plates that are required front and back were missing. Don't get caught out if you're learning to drive.”
And a motorbike was stopped in Mansfield after initially being part of three which failed to stop for plolice officers.
The spokesman said: “The rider was found to have a provisional licence, having passed their compulsory basic training, but not their theory or test.
“No L plates were being displayed, which is required if no theory/test passed. Please read up on the requirements,”