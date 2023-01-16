Police crack down on learner drivers and riders in Mansfield

Officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s roads policing unit stopped a vehicle in Mansfield.

The team said the driver, who had a provisional driving licence, was being supervised.

A team spokesman said: “However, L plates that are required front and back were missing. Don't get caught out if you're learning to drive.”

And a motorbike was stopped in Mansfield after initially being part of three which failed to stop for plolice officers.

The spokesman said: “The rider was found to have a provisional licence, having passed their compulsory basic training, but not their theory or test.

“No L plates were being displayed, which is required if no theory/test passed. Please read up on the requirements,”

