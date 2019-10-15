Police crack down on illegal off-road bikes in Mansfield

An operation to crack down on illegal, off-road vehicles in Mansfield has seen police officers stop and seize "several" motorbikes.

Officers at Nottinghamshire Police conducted the operation in the Oak Tree, Bellamy Road, Rainworth and Warsop areas to target the off-road vehicles being used illegally, either on the roads or in open woodland.

And on Sunday, October 13, officers successfully seized an off-road bike on the A617 Rainworth Bypass for having no insurance.

The police have said similar operations will be scheduled in the coming months to protect our communities.

A police spokesman said: "Following numerous complaints, patrols were conducted around the Oak Tree, Bellamy Road, Rainworth and Warsop areas of Mansfield to target off road cars and motorcycles that are being used illegally.

"As a result of the operation several off road bikes were stopped and a bike was seized for no insurance.

"Similar operations will be run over the next few months to ensure local communities are safe and accessible for all."