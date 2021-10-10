As part of Hate Crime Awareness Week, which began on Saturday, officers, supported by members of the council's Community Safety team, are going door-to-door in key target areas to speak directly to residents and hand out leaflets.

Awareness is also being raised on social media, with vital information being shared about what a hate crime is, bow to report it and where to find additional support.

A hate crime is defined as any incident which is perceived by the victim or any other person, to be driven by hatred or hostility because of one or more of the following: race, ethnicity and nationality; religion, faith or belief; disability; gender identity; sexual preference, and age.

Nottinghamshire police.

Inspector Nick Butler, district commander for Mansfield, said: “As police officers it is our job to protect everyone in our community.

"To do that effectively we need to build strong and trusting relationships that give people the confidence they need to come forward and seek our help.

“I am aware that in the past some victims of hate crime have been reluctant to report incidents to us.

"Some people may be afraid to come forward and other may even be unaware that the behaviours they have fallen victim to are actually criminal in nature.

“Others may wrongly assume that the police have better things to do and don’t want to have to deal with these incidents.

"But that simply is not the case.

"It is absolutely unacceptable for any member of our community to be abused, harassed or assaulted in this way and we will continue to do whatever we can to support victims and bring perpetrators to justice."

Councillor Marion Bradshaw, portfolio holder for safer communities, housing and wellbeing, said: "No one should have to suffer abuse of this kind in silence and support is out there for victims of these types of crimes.

"It should also be emphasised that crimes can also be reported by witnesses to them, or third parties, as well as victims themselves."