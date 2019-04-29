Police concerned for safety of missing Mansfield teen

Have you seen this missing teenager from Mansfield?

Police are concerned for the safety of 16-year-old Karlis Degis-Groskops after he was reported missing from the Mansfield area on Thursday (April 25).

Have you seen Karlis?

Karlis is described as medium build and 5ft 10 tall with short blonde hair that is shaved at side.

He was last seen wearing a blue hooded top, black jeans and black trainers with white soles.

If you have seen Karlis or know where he might be, call 101, quoting incident number 353 of April 25 2019.

You can also call

Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

