Police are concerned for the safety of a man reported missing from Mansfield.

Adrian Lewis, 36, was reported missing at around 4.20am today.

He is described as white and of medium build, balding with dark brown hair. Adrian was last seen wearing a dark green & white jacket, black shoes and black trousers with a red stripe down them .

Anyone who has seen Adrian or has any information shouild contact Nottinghamshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 75 of 7 May 2019.